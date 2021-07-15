In brief: AOC has unveiled another 49-inch monitor, this one with a faster refresh rate than its previous Agon offering that arrived in December. The AOC Agon AG493UCX2 comes with a 32:9 aspect ratio combined with 165Hz and Adaptive-Sync, which should make it a compelling gaming option.

Other than a faster, 165Hz refresh rate and different port selection, the AOC Agon AG493UCX2 appears almost identical to the AOC Agon AG493UCX revealed in December. The monitor uses a 49-inch VA panel with a 5120 x 1440 resolution (109 PPI), similar to using two 27-inch 1440p monitors side-by-side, and it has a 1800R curvature.

Elsewhere, there’s a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and a 1ms (MPRT) response time, along with 121% sRGB, 91% DCI-P3, and 100% NTSC color gamut coverage. It has a 550 nit maximum brightness, earning it DisplayHDR 400 certification. There’s no support for the AdobeRGB color range, though it is factory calibrated to a Delta E < 2. AOC writes that it the monitor "supports" FreeSync, but it doesn’t mention FreeSync Premium Pro, which is found in the previous model.

Another minor difference is the port setup. While the older monitor features two DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0, the AG493UCX2 favors the latter, offering a single DP 1.4 and three HDMI 2.0 ports. You also get one USB Type-C that supports 65W power delivery for charging devices, and a three-port USB 3.2 (gen 1) hub.

Finally, there’s a built-in KVM switch that lets you connect and switch between two PCs in picture-by-picture mode while using one keyboard/mouse combo. It also has an adjustable stand (-3.5/13.5° tilt, -15.5/15.5° swivel), a pair of 5W stereo speakers, and a headphone jack.

Although only officially available in Asia, ComputerBase.de reports that the AG493UCX2 has appeared in online stores within the Czech Republic, so wider availably could arrive in time. Its predecessor is available for around $1,500 in the US. Expect this version to cost around the same or a little more.