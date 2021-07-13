In a nutshell: Gigabyte is following up its Aorus FV43U gaming monitor with two more 4K displays offering HDMI 2.1 support. The new options include a 32-inch model designed for PC gamers and a massive 48-inch OLED monitor made with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in mind.

Gigabyte announced the FV43U back in April. Featuring a 4K resolution, HDMI 2.1, a built-in TV tuner, a 1ms response time, and DisplayHDR 1000 certification, the monitor proved so popular that Newegg completely sold out on the day of release.

Joining the 4K monitor family is the 32-inch Aorus FI32U that Gigabyte is positioning as the perfect display for PC gamers packing graphics cards like the RTX 3080 who want smooth 4K gaming. The company says it is currently the only 4K monitor coming to the market that combines HDMI 2.1 and SuperSpeed IPS up to 144Hz/1ms GTG.

The Aorus FI32U also boasts 10-bit color (8 bits + FRC), 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut/123% sRGB, Vesa DisplayHDR400 certification, and an "audiophile sound" sound system that uses an embedded ESS Sabre chip.

You can also set your own RGB colors and cycles on the monitor using the RGB Fusion app, and it has a KVM feature for controlling multiple devices with one mouse/keyboard combo. Port-wise, there are two USB 3.0 and a USB type-C that can provide 5V/1.5A power, along with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4.

The FO48U, meanwhile, is "the world's first 48-inch gaming monitor featuring a premium OLED panel." Aimed at current-gen console owners, it boasts true 10-bit color, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, 98% DCI P3/130% sRGB, FreeSync Premium, and 1m GTG. It also has two USB 3.0 ports and USB Type-C and comes with "soundbar-caliber Space Audio to further immerse gamers in their favorite gaming worlds."

No word yet on pricing or availability for either model. The previous 43-inch Aorus FV43U is $1,099.99, so the 32-inch Aorus FI32U could be between $800 and $999, while the 48-inch FO48U will likely be over $1,200.