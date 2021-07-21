In brief: Reports are flooding in of Amazon's New World beta killing off EVGA RTX 3090 graphics cards. A number of users are reporting that the card is being destroyed by the MMORPG, and many commentators say other Nvidia models are showing 100% loads and reaching high temperatures on the main menu and loading screens.

"I just bricked a 3090 in the main menu after setting my graphics quality to medium and hitting save. Cant believe it. Anyone else had a catastrophic failure like this? I've been playing cyberpunk 3090 on Ultra for months, so this really doesn't make sense," writes the thread creator. "Anybody else joining the RMA club?"

It seems the EVGA RTX 3090 was the only card to experience catastrophic failures. Other RTX 30-series users and some owners of pre-Ampere cards say they have experienced incredibly high temperatures and 100% loads.

https://t.co/2lMvhQFOva



Here's a forum of the same thing happening to others. — Gladd (@Gladd) July 21, 2021

"The highest temperatures I've ever seen in any game – Cyberpunk, Control, Metro Exodus, BF V, Witcher 3, F1 etc – are about 65-70°C for the GPU and about 70-75°C for the CPU after hours and hours of gaming," wrote one EVGA 3080 user. "In New World, not only both GPU/CPU go nuts in the menu but in game it's even worse. My GPU hit over 80°C (after I forced all 3 fans to 100%, first time I've ever done this since undervolting) and the CPU over 85°C."

It’s been suggested that capping the framerate at 60 fps helps bring the temperatures down. There have also been questions over whether this could somehow be related to the early RTX 3080/3090 crashing problems that EVGA initially said was a capacitor issue but turned out to be factory OC models pushing the cards a little too hard, forcing Nvidia to release a GeForce driver that lowered boost clocks by 1% to 1.5%. It could be that New World somehow conflicts with these drivers. Either way, EVGA RTX 3090 owners might want to avoid the game until Amazon puts out a statement.