In brief: It’s not uncommon for high-profile executives to have a body guard, or even a personal security detail consisting of multiple teams assigned to keep them safe. And as a new report from Protocol highlights, the more controversial the company, the more you’re likely going to spend to keep those executives safe.

In 2020, Facebook spent a whopping $23.44 million on the security detail of founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. That’s an increase of nearly $3 million compared to the previous year, and we can’t forget that 2020 was the year of the pandemic where lockdowns and stay-at-home orders were commonplace.

Facebook additionally shelled out $7.65 million to protect COO Sheryl Sandberg, up from $4.37 million in 2019.

Google boss Sundar Pichai needed $5.4 million for his security detail. After that, it really falls off, as the next costliest detail was $2.06 million from Lyft to keep its co-founder and president safe.

Regarding the pandemic, some believe it might have actually been responsible for the increased security spending compared to 2019. Kent Moyer, who manages security for high net worth individuals and tech clients for World Protection Group, told Protocol that his clients realized an increase in threats in 2020 which could be attributed to self-isolation. “If someone was a little bit wacky, they became a lot wacky,” Moyer said.