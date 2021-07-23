In brief: The 1973 job application form filled in by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is being auctioned for the fourth time, but with an interesting addition. As well as the physical item, a non-fungible token (NFT) version is being sold in a separate auction.

The single-page application for an unspecified position from the former CEO of the world's most valuable company features spelling and punctuation errors, such as "Hewitt-Packard" instead of "Hewlett-Packard." This is the fourth time it has been auctioned, having raised $18,750 in 2017, $174,757 in 2018, and $222,400 last March.

The current auction is a little different from the previous ones as it offers an interesting experiment into whether people might be willing to pay more for an NFT over the real thing. Both a physical and digital version of the application form are up for sale, and with five days left to go, the former is ahead by a seemingly insurmountable margin.

The physical form, currently owned by Winthorpe Ventures and sold via auctioning app Snoofa, has received 19 bids and is now at $32,400. The NFT, available on Rarible and purchasable using Ethereum, has reached the equivalent of $1,029 after nine bids—quite a way off the $5.4 million the NFT of the world wide web's source code recently made.

"The Steve Jobs hand-written 1973 job application auction aims to highlight the modern shift in perceived value -- the physical or the digital," writes Olly Joshi, the auction's organizer.

Written three years before he founded Apple with Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne, Jobs in the form wrote that he has a driver's license but added that his access to transportation is "possible, but not probable." He also noted his skill with computers and calculators, and in the section that asks for a phone number, he wrote "none."