In brief: Amazon is warning that some early Kindle devices may soon lose their ability to connect to the Internet. In a support document on the matter, Amazon notes that devices that rely on 2G or 3G networks could soon lose their cellular connectivity. Impacted devices include the first and second generation Kindle as well as second generation Kindle DX readers.

The change has nothing to do with Amazon directly, but rather the fact wireless providers are starting to phase out support for dated networks in favor of speedier standards. Because these models don’t have Wi-Fi capabilities, they’ll be unable to connect to the Internet once the older networks are deactivated.

There’s no firm timetable as to when these Kindles will lose their connection as it’s entirely based on the carriers, but Amazon warns that it could start happening this year.

Verizon has said it plans to turn off its 3G network on December 31, 2022. AT&T’s 3G network will disappear in February 2022 and T-Mobile is rumored to be shooting for an April 2022 shutdown.

Amazon notes that users will still be able to enjoy previously downloaded content once the networks go dark. The option of a wired transfer will still be on the table, but of course that’s a bit more of a hassle.

In an emailed statement to The Verge, Amazon outlined the following credits and offers being made to impacted users.

For customers with Kindle (1st Generation), Amazon is offering a free Kindle Oasis (10th Generation) device and cover. Customers with Kindle (1st and 2nd Generation), Kindle DX (2nd Generation), and Kindle Keyboard (3rd Generation) can receive $70 off a new Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Oasis, plus $25 in ebook credits. Customers with Kindle Touch (4th Generation), Kindle Paperwhite (5th Generation, 6th Generation, and 7th Generation), Kindle Voyage (7th Generation), and Kindle Oasis (8th Generation) can receive $50 off a new Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Oasis, plus $15 in ebook credits.