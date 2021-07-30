In a nutshell: American video game publisher Annapurna Interactive and French developer BlueTwelve have shared the first gameplay footage from Stray, a game where you literally play as a cat. That probably sounds cheesy, but based on the gameplay trailer, it appears as though the two have crafted a haunting yet charming title that's way deeper than it looks at first glance.

Stray is much more than a basic cat simulator. In it, you assume the role of a cat that has fallen into a mysterious and forgotten city, separated from its family and injured. You’ll need to use your feline skills to explore and survive the environment, solving puzzles and uncovering mysteries in the process.

Along the way, you’ll make friends with a drone named B-12 and interact with the community’s human-like machines. Not everything you come across will be friendly, however, so your situational awareness will need to be on high alert at all times.

There also appears to be plenty of opportunities to do cat stuff… you know, climb things, get startled easily, give and receive love from others, and of course, scratch on furniture.

Despite having only been around since 2016, Annapurna has worked on several compelling games including What Remains of Edith Finch, Gone Home, Telling Lies and Twelve Minutes, just to name a few.

Stray is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC sometime in early 2022.