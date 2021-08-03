Why it matters: Take-Two Interactive has published its Q2 earnings report, and according to the data, GTA V keeps selling like hotcakes, keeping its spot as the second best-selling video game in history, only behind Minecraft. Other franchises mentioned in the report include Red Dead, NBA 2K, Borderlands, and more, alongside details about future games.

It seems that GTA V remains the second best-selling video game in history, with over 150 million copies sold, and about 50 million shy from the first place currently held by Minecraft. GTA V sales have significantly pushed the GTA franchise to cross the 350 million sales mark, which now occupies the 6th place in the list of best-selling video game franchises.

Despite these massive numbers, GTA V is still far from over. Scheduled to release for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles on November 11, 2021, Take-Two also plans to launch GTA Online standalone on the same day. It's unclear which platforms will receive the standalone version, but PC will most certainly be one of them.

The NBA 2K series, considered the best-selling "basketball simulation property based on dollar sales and units in the US," has amassed over 112 million copies until now, with NBA 2K21 selling over 11 million units. The Red Dead franchise is also in good shape, selling over 60 million copies, from which 38 million are for Red Dead Redemption 2 alone, making it the "2nd best-selling title in the US in past 3 years based on dollar sales."

The Borderlands series has sold over 71 million units. A good portion of that came from Borderlands 3, 2K's fastest-selling title, with over 13 million units sold to date. However, an even bigger part came from Borderlands 2, 2K's top-selling title, which sold over 25 million copies.

Take-Two also confirmed Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is set to release in early 2022.

Although Bioshock hasn't received a new entry in some time, it still shows some success, with over 38 million units sold. The Sid Meier's Civilization series was also present in the report, featuring a total of 58 million copies sold, alongside Kerbal Space Program with five million units and The Outer Worlds with over four million units.

During the earnings call, Take-Two also discussed some of its future plans. The company plans to release 62 games by the end of the 2024 fiscal year (March 2024 to March 2025), from which 21 are planned to release in the fiscal year of 2022 and the remaining 41 during the following periods.

Take-Two is working to release Olli Olli World this coming winter, and announce a new franchise between now and March 2022. The new franchise will be developed by 2K, but nothing else is known about it. Rumors suggest it might be a Marvel XCOM game, which was expected to be shown during E3, but there's no official confirmation on that yet.