Facepalm: AMD is planning to release the Radeon RX 6600 XT on Wednesday, but a Chinese seller on Newegg wants -- or wanted -- to give you the option to pay to pick it up a little sooner.

Newegg wasn’t a fan of the move though, and slapped an "out of stock" sticker on the listing after VideoCardz reported on it. But Newegg’s specs tab says that the card was first available on August 5, which means that it was listed for sale for two days.

The card was an MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming X (pictured above), a nice factory overclocked model. It was listed for $1,100, which is high even for scalpers. The RTX 3060, which is expected to have comparable performance, is being sold for $800-$950 right now at inflated prices.

Pricing aside, the listing was otherwise reasonable. The seller, AIO, has 99 ratings and a 71% positive feedback score on Newegg. The listing was also harmless. If anyone had bought the card, the sales embargo would’ve passed by the time it had arrived from China.

Radeon RX

6800 XT Radeon RX

6800 Radeon RX

6700 XT Radeon RX

6600 XT Price (MSRP) $650 $580 $480 $380 Release Date Nov. 2020 Mar. 2021 Aug. 2021 Core Config 4608 / 288 / 128 3840 / 240 / 96 2560 / 160 / 64 2048 / 128 / 64 Core Clock Frequency 2015 / 2250

MHz 1815 / 2105

MHz 2424 / 2581

MHz 2359 / 2589

MHz Memory 16 GB of GDDR6 12 GB of GDDR6 8 GB of GDDR6 Bus Type / Bandwidth 256-bit / 512 GB/s 192-bit / 384 GB/s 128-bit / 256 GB/s TGP 300 W 250 W 230 W 160 W

If you want a genuine 6600 XT, you only have to wait until August 11 -- that’s when reviews will go live, too. Rumors even suggest that it will be readily available.

In a surprising role reversal, the Radeon 6600 XT has less memory than Nvidia’s equivalent, the RTX 3060. But 8 GB of GDDR6 is plenty for 1080p gaming, and with 2048 shaders, and game and boost clocks of 2,359 MHz and 2,589 MHz, respectively, the 6600 XT will be a hot commodity.