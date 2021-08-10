In brief: Good news for Nvidia fans: according to the latest report on GPU prices in the German market, team green’s latest offerings keep falling in price. Rival AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series, however, is going in the wrong direction.

Data from 3DCenter.org shows that the declining selling price of RTX 3000-series cards is once again picking up pace. They fell another -6% on average—to 144% of MSRP—between July 18 and August 8, double the -3% decline experienced in the previous period.

The figures mean Ampere is the closest to MSRP it's been since January 22. At their peak in mid-May, the cards were selling for over 300% of MSRP.

It wasn’t such positive news for AMD fans. The Radeon RX 6000 series’ average selling price declined from early May up until July 4, but has been creeping upward ever since. They’re now at 159% of MSRP. It’s no secret that AMD, which uses TSMC for its latest GPUs, has seen worse availability issues than Nvidia, which taps Samsung for the consumer Ampere line.

The latest Steam survey illustrates the extent of the Radeon RX 6000 series’ problems. Based on the PC setups of participants, even the expensive RTX 3090 is more popular than the entire RDNA 2 line combined.

Availability in Germany remains pretty much unchanged: out the RTX 3000 line, only the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti failed to achieve a four-star rating (three stars each), while the RTX 6800 (2/5) and RTX 6800 XT (3/5) are AMD’s most difficult-to-find cards.

3DCenter.org had recorded rapid price drops for both AMD and Nvidia since May, though they both slowed to a crawl last month, but things look to be improving—at least for Nvidia. As always, the caveat is that the report only applies to retailers in Germany and Austria, but it's a good reflection of global trends.