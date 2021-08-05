Why it matters: AMD might be taking the fight to Intel in the consumer CPU market, chipping away at its rival's lead ever since the launch of Ryzen, but it hasn't found the same commercial success with its latest graphics cards: there may be more users of Nvidia's expensive RTX 3090 than the entire Radeon RX 6000 series combined.

The revelation comes from July's Steam survey, which collates system information from Steam users who opt to participate. In last month's 'All Video Cards' section, the Radeon RX 6000 series is absent. That's not unusual as the category has never featured RDNA 2, despite the Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT releasing in November last year.

But Redditor @zyck_titan discovered that RDNA 2 is tucked away within the survey: in 'Vulkan Systems.' They are missing from the main category because any specific card needs to have at least a 0.15% share to be eligible for the "All Video Cards" section.

"If you compare the shares for Vulkan Systems versus Overall shares listed on [the Steam hardware survey] you'll see that all cards have twice the share under Vulkan Systems. So just divide by two to get the overall share," they wrote.

The Radeon 6800 XT is as popular as the GTX 650 Ti

Using this method, the most popular RDNA 2 card is the Radeon RX 6700 XT with an 0.11% share. It’s followed by the RX 6800 XT (0.10%), the RX 6900 XT (0.08%), and the RX 6800 (0.05%), making a total of 0.34%. Nvidia's Ampere line, which all appear in the main category, has a total share of 3.98%.

Probably the most eye-opening stat here is that every single RTX 3000 series card has a larger market share than AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series combined. Even the flagship RTX 3090, which you'll struggle to find at its MSRP of $1,499, boasts a 0.38% share.

The biggest changes from the 'All video cards' category. It was a good month for Ampere

While the Radeon RX 6000 cards can match Ampere's performance in many respects, the big problem has been availability. AMD GPUs come from TSMC, which has allocated much of its production capacity to the PS5/XBSX consoles. Nvidia, meanwhile, moved from TSMC to Samsung for the consumer RTX 3000 series.

For a look at other areas of the Steam survey, including AMD's CPU rebound and Windows 7's surprising resurgence, check out this article.