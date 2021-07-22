What just happened? The weeks-long fall in graphics card prices has slowed to a crawl. Gamers have watched with renewed optimism as products from Nvidia and AMD drop toward their MSRPs with gathering pace, but the latest data suggests that rapid improvement is it an end—at least for now.

German site 3DCenter has been tracking the average price of RTX 3000-series and Radeon RX 6000-series cards in Germany. From their peak in May, when team green's offerings were selling at three times their MSRP and AMD's were double the suggested prices, both companies' cards had fallen to 53% above their MSRPs at the start of July.

The latest report isn't as encouraging. Between July 4 and July 18, Ampere's prices fell by just 3%, though it's noted that the continued high selling points of the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti are skewing Nvidia's average slightly.

It's even worse news for AMD fans. The average price of the Radeon RX 6000 line went up 3% during that time frame—its first increase since May.

Thankfully, stock levels remain the same: only the RTX 3060 Ti failed to get a 4/5 availability rating on Nvidia's side, while the RX 6800 XT (3/5) and RX 6800 (2/5) are AMD's most difficult-to-find cards.

Graphics Card Prices in 🇩🇪🇦🇹 July 18, 2021



👉 Party is over, price reductions hit full brakes.



👉 Availability is the same or slightly better.



👉 Without any notable movement, it's difficult to predict when retail prices will come close to MSRP.https://t.co/x8VWKEZIEr pic.twitter.com/xIuOcYEDzS — 3DCenter.org (@3DCenter_org) July 19, 2021

As always, it's important to remember that the report only applies to retailers in Germany and Austria, despite often being used as a barometer for the worldwide market. And we could see another steep price drop in a few weeks.

The second-hand market doesn't paint quite as grim a picture. Our latest GPU pricing update shows both Ampere and RDNA 2 eBay prices keeping falling at a steady rate, but they're still around double their MSRP.