Highly anticipated: Apple’s next-generation iPhone is unlikely to trigger a supercycle upgrade event like last year’s model, but is expected to ship with some compelling new camera features that are sure to get the attention of amateur and pro photographers alike.

Sources familiar with the matter told Apple insider Mark Gurman that the next iPhone will include a video version of the popular Portrait mode as well as a new filter-like system that improves the look of images and the ability to record video in a higher-quality format, which Apple is apparently calling ProRes.

Portrait mode intensifies the background blur for photos, and is expected to have a similar effect for video. According to the report, users will be able to adjust the strength of the effect after recording.

The new filter system won’t just apply a generic filter to an entire photo, but rather, will utilize artificial intelligence to precisely apply tweaks to objects and people in images.

ProRes, meanwhile, will likely be similar to ProRaw on the higher-end iPhone 12 models, and could be an exclusive feature for the Pro and Pro Max iPhone 13 variants.

Late last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects the iPhone 13 to ship in the same four sizes as the current-gen device. He also noted that the ultra-wide cameras on the two high-end models will feature six-element, f/1.8 aperture lenses with autofocus. That’d be a decent upgrade on its own, as the ultra-wide cameras on the iPhone 12 series use five-element, f/2.4 aperture lenses with a fixed focus.

Gurman further noted that the new iPhone 13 will be powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic processor and have a smaller front notch and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. An always-on display might also be in the cards.

Apple is expected to unveil the next-gen iPhones in early to mid-September.