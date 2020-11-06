Forward-looking: Although Kuo didn’t mention it specifically, the next iPhones will almost certainly be powered by a new version of Apple’s SoC, tentatively known as the A15 Bionic. Others have also said to expect an even smaller front notch and perhaps 120Hz displays, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a recent research note that he expects next year’s iPhone 13 to ship in the same four model sizes as the current-gen handset, albeit with some major camera improvements.

In the research note, seen by MacRumors, Kuo said the ultra-wide cameras on the two high-end phones will get six-element, f/1.8 aperture lenses with autofocus. In comparison, all iPhone 12 models have an f/2.4, five-element ultra-wide lens with a fixed focus.

Kuo also expects Apple to get back to business as usual with next year’s iPhones. Specifically, he anticipates a return to the traditional September window for product unveiling and launch. The aforementioned upgraded cameras should help Apple sell more units, as will the fact that 5G will be more established come September 2021.

As for the new iPhone 12 family, we won’t really have an idea of how they are performing for Apple until after the holidays since they were bumped from the usual end-of-Q3 window due to the ongoing pandemic.

Masthead credit: Hadrian