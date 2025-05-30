WTF?! Some people prefer to hide their PCs to save desk space or maintain a minimalist aesthetic, but a few modders have taken extreme measures to conceal their rigs inside furniture. The latest example successfully crams a mid-range gaming PC into an unassuming office chair.

A recent video from YouTuber and modder "Basically Homeless" showcases one of the most unusual methods for conserving space in a PC gaming battle station: turning the chair into a case mod. Instructions for 3D printing an enclosure to fit inside a FlexiSpot office chair are available to subscribers of the YouTuber's free-tier Patreon.

Luckily, the chair FlexiSpot donated for the video has an opening between the seat cushion and the chair mechanism just wide enough to accommodate a mini-ITX motherboard equipped with a Ryzen 7 9800X3D and 64GB of RAM. Inserting 50mm aluminum standoffs provides enough space for a low-profile cooler, a flex power supply unit (normally used in server racks), and a mini-ITX Nvidia RTX 4060.

After some trial and error, Basically Homeless designed and 3D printed a custom enclosure to conceal the PC components between the seat and cylinder with sufficient ventilation and several I/O ports. The I/O port openings support keystone modules, allowing the modder to hot-swap various ports such as HDMI outputs, USB ports, and headphone jacks.

However, when using the chair PC normally, the only cable that is partially visible at the bottom is the power cord, which Basically Homeless ran through several holes he cut into the base of the chair. This leaves the display as the last component that normally requires wires, which prompted the most unorthodox step of the entire project.

A wireless monitor that receives a video signal over Wi-Fi is one option, but it adds about 10 milliseconds of input lag, which Basically Homeless couldn't accept. So he ran another cable through the lumbar and headrest, which connects to a Bigscreen Beyond VR headset. Even when playing non-VR games, it (or, alternatively, a Meta Quest) can project a virtual 1080p screen in front of the viewer.

Impressively, the PC components remain undamaged when reclining, and Basically Homeless doesn't feel them through the seat. However, he might have inadvertently turned it into a heated seat.

In principle, the project resembles the Endgame Invisible PC, which modder and YouTuber Matthew Perks installed inside a desk last year. It includes a fold-out monitor, two PSUs, an RTX 4090, and liquid cooling.