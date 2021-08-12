Recap: When Huawei was sanctioned by the US government, Honor was caught in the crossfire because it was a subsidiary of a Chinese company, prohibiting the use of Google services in its phones. However, that changed when Huawei sold Honor, allowing the latter to feature Google software again. The new Magic 3 is the first phone to be released globally since the company became independent.

Since Honor was spun off Huawei in late 2020, the company has been absent from the global market. During this time, it launched devices such as the View 40 and the Honor 50, but only in China. The latter is confirmed to come with Google services, and it's expected to see a more widespread release later this year.

Now with the Magic 3 series, Honor is launching three new 5G phones with up to 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage. All models feature the same 10-bit 6.7" OLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1344p resolution, and HDR10+ certification. The Magic 3 Pro and Pro Plus will feature a Snapdragon 888 Plus, leaving the standard Magic 3 with the Snapdragon 888.

One of Honor Magic 3 series' unique features is OS Turbo X, which contains "low-latency, anti-aging engines and smart memory engines" for improved responsiveness, even when multiple apps are open in the background. There's also GPU Turbo X to reduce power consumption and improve performance automatically depending on what the user is doing, and Link Turbo X, Honor's technology that allows the use of Wi-Fi and cellular together, reaching download speeds of up to 6.1Gbps.

Each model has its own camera configuration. The Magic 3 features a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 64MP monochrome camera, the Pro 3 models feature the same plus an additional 64MP telephoto camera with OIS and a 3.5x optical zoom. Then there's the Pro 3 Plus, featuring a 50MP camera with full pixel octa phase detection autofocus, a 64MP ultrawide, a 64MP monochrome, and the same 64MP telephoto found in the Pro model.

All Honor 3 models are certified with IP68 water and dust resistance for added protection and pack a 4600mAh battery that can be charged using Honor SuperCharge at 66W or SuperCharge wireless at 50W. Moreover, they can also be used as power banks through wireless reverse charging.

The Magic 3's global release date has yet to be disclosed, but prices for the Eurozone have already been shared. The 8GB+256GB Honor Magic 3 will be available for €899 ($1,055). The Magic 3 Pro with the same specs bumps to €1,099 (about $1,290). The Magic 3 Pro Plus is priced at €1,499 (about $1,760) featuring a 12GB+512GB configuration.