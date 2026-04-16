In brief: The Shinkansen train service is one of those engineering and industrial marvels you will likely find only in Japan. One of the fastest and most secure train networks in the world is now set to improve its high-tech offering, with new "private rooms" catering to C-suite remote workers and affluent tourists.

A recently introduced Shinkansen high-speed train is set to add several exclusive private cabins over the next few months. According to a local report, these "private rooms" will include high-tech services designed to improve remote working conditions and internet performance. Travelers visiting Japan may also find the option appealing, although they will have to pay extra for it.

The private rooms are expected to enter service in October on N700S trains operated by Central Japan Railway on the Tokaido line. The Tokaido Shinkansen connects Tokyo with Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka. The N700S series has been in service since 2020, offering a maximum operating speed of 300 km/h and achieving a record speed of 363 km/h.

According to Nikkei Asia, the N700S private rooms will feature a noise-cancelling technology called Personalized Sound Zone. Developed by mobile operator NTT Docomo, PSZ is embedded directly into the headrests and does not require physical headphones or active noise-cancelling devices. The technology is intended for people who prefer not to wear headsets for long periods, as it creates a localized audio field around the listener's ears.

Another selling point of the N700S private rooms is an advanced connectivity solution: a 5G antenna embedded directly into the cabin's window glass. The antennas use a fine mesh structure that should not obstruct the view. They are also connected via a direct wired link to the onboard Wi-Fi router.

Developed by Asahi Glass Co., the new antenna system is expected to significantly reduce latency issues associated with traditional wireless connectivity on Shinkansen trains. Both PSZ and the 5G mesh antenna will make their commercial debut in the N700S private rooms, NTT and AGC confirmed.

JR Central revealed that the initial rollout will include just two private cabins per train, with six N700S trains equipped with the new facility by the end of fiscal year 2026. Additional private rooms are expected to be added across more trains over the coming years.

The railway operator also confirmed that the new technology offered in the private rooms will be priced higher than traditional "Green Car" (first-class) seats. The final pricing has not yet been decided, although JR Central is aiming to increase revenue per passenger despite already being a highly profitable operator.