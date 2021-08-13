Something to look forward to: From Crysis to Mafia to Mass Effect, remastered versions of classic games are becoming more popular these days, and it seems that Rockstar agrees. The company is reportedly finishing work on updated versions of its beloved, PS2-era Grand Theft Auto titles: GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

The exciting news comes from a Kotaku report that claims the remasters will arrive in late October or early November this year on pretty much every platform available: PC, Stadia, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. They will also be available on mobile devices.

The claim seems to explain why publisher Take-Two Interactive has hit several classic GTA mods with DMCA takedowns recently. These included Vice Cry: Remastered, a mod that ported the Vice City map into GTA V. Moreover, Take-Two previously confirmed it is working on three unannounced "iterations of previously released titles."

The upcoming GTA games will be remastered using the Unreal Engine and offer a mix of "new and old graphics." There will also be an updated UI, but it will keep the same classic style. The gameplay, meanwhile, will stay true to the originals as much as possible.

Kotaku adds that Rockstar Dundee is leading development on the GTA remasters. The Scottish studio is also reportedly helping with the next-gen versions of GTA V that are due out later this year.

We may also see a remaster of Red Dead Redemption, which sounds like an equally mouth-watering prospect.

With the remasters and next-gen GTA V on the way, there should be plenty to keep fans of the series occupied until GTA VI arrives, supposedly in 2025.