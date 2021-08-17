In context: OnlyFans is well known for its many, many accounts filled with adult content, though there are plenty in which people keep their clothes on. Despite attracting over 130 million users per month, there’s never been an app that replicates the website—Google and Apple don’t allow that sort of stuff on their respective stores. Surprisingly, OF does have an app version; it just lacks any naked bodies.

Bloomberg reports that the OnlyFans app, called OFTV, launched in January after being in development for some time; the company is only now promoting it. The app is part of an attempt to distance itself from the “amateur porn site” image and become a reputable platform for online creators, similar to Patreon.

The app currently includes a library of over 800 videos, including the original series “Unlocked,” which features conversations with creators such as media personality and former adult-movie performer Mia Khalifa, actress/director Bella Thorne and Holly Madison. There are also videos from fitness instructors, chefs, musicians, podcasters, and more. Bloomberg notes that while it is free of porn, there are plenty of scantily clad females—one of the podcasts is called Coffee and Cleavage—but the same could be said of Twitch.

“OFTV provides a super convenient way for fans to watch content from favorite creators,” OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely told Bloomberg. “There’s no adult content on OFTV. Because it’s not being monetized and there’s no direct impact on creators’ earnings, we are able to be in the app store.”

OFTV is available now on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Stokely says there are currently no plans to start charging for access or to introduce ads.

The popularity of the OnlyFans website soared throughout the pandemic last year, with transactions increasing seven-fold to $2.4 billion and revenue up 553% to around $390.4 million. A recent report claimed that creating content for the site helped the UK cope with lockdowns.