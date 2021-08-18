In brief: Intel's Alder Lake has yet to arrive in any form, but that hasn't stopped memory manufacturers from preparing for its release. The latest is PNY, who says it will have DDR5 modules ready by the time you'll be able to buy the new processors and the corresponding motherboards.

Last month, Intel revealed that 12th-gen "Alder Lake" processors will be released in waves, with the first said to be targeting enthusiasts who no doubt want to get a taste of Team Blue's first big.LITTLE architecture. The accompanying Z690 chipset is expected to support both DDR5 and DDR4 memory, owing to the fact that the former will be a little scarce for a while.

That said, PNY says its XLR8 Gaming DDR5-4800 memory will be ready just in time for Alder Lake's arrival later this year. In doing so, the company effectively confirmed that Intel's 12th-gen Core processors will be the first to support DDR5. At the same time, PNY is confident DDR5 will become more popular than DDR4 by 2023, echoing prevailing industry sentiment about the new memory standard.

PNY's new memory modules will start at a capacity of 16 gigabytes and operate at 1.1V, and like all DDR5 modules they'll come with on-die ECC support. This is a big deal, despite Intel having downplayed its importance for consumer PCs for years, and AMD throwing definitive support for it into the hands of motherboard makers. The on-die ECC may not work in the same way "traditional" side-band ECC has worked for previous memory standards, but it will aid with cost, stability (for enthusiasts, read "overclocking"), and, on some level, security.

Other notable aspects of PNY's upcoming DDR5 modules are that they'll feature "aggressive out-of-the-box overclocking, stylish heat spreaders and RGB illumination." As for what to expect in terms of performance, all we have at this point are some leaked Alder Lake benchmarks that may or may not be representative of the entire first batch of DDR5 that will hit the market -- including TeamGroup's, who has inexplicably chosen to make it available in advance, only for it to be out of stock most of the time.

Motherboard manufacturers will be able to certify the new memory by the end of September, and mass production is set to begin sometime in the coming months. PNY says you'll be able to buy its XLR8 Gaming DDR5 memory through Amazon and Best Buy as well as directly from its online shop.