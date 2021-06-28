Forward-looking: TeamGroup has kept its promise of releasing DDR5 memory by the end of June. Now available on Amazon and Newegg, both listings put the 2x16GB DDR5 memory kit clocked at 4800MHz just north of $310, making it the first DDR5 memory kit available on the market.

As spotted by leaker @momomo_us, Amazon has listed the first commercially available DDR5 memory kit. This DDR5 memory kit, which is also available in Newegg, features 2x 16GB DDR5 memory modules without a heatsink, suggesting that this an entry-level kit.

When TeamGroup announced it would release DDR5 memory modules by the end of June, the company claimed the MSRP would be $400. However, according to both listings, it's considerably cheaper, priced at $310.99.

The modules come clocked at 4800MHz with CL40-40-40-77 timings, but given that they come at 1.1V, it should be possible to increase operating frequencies and reduce timings manually. If you're wondering how DDR5-4800 memory modules perform, you can take a look at these benchmark results collected by Shenzhen Longsys Electronics.

For now, TeamGroup has only released DDR5-4800 memory, but some manufacturers have already announced they intend to release modules clocked at over 10,000MHz.

Now that DDR5 memory is available for purchase, we are left waiting for the processors and motherboards compatible with it. Those will release later this year when Intel launches 600-series motherboards alongside 12th-gen Core Alder Lake processors.

At the time of writing, the TeamGroup Elite DDR5 32GB memory kit isn't in stock, but Amazon allows you to pre-order it. The kits should be shipped in late July.