Editor's take: Renowned hardware photographer Fritzchens Fritz has published a new batch of images that provide the most detailed look yet at the processor powering Sony’s PlayStation 5. Even if you can't make sense of exactly what you're looking at, the sheer intricacy of modern chip design alone makes them worth checking out.

The chip in question, codenamed Oberon, was developed by AMD for use in the PlayStation 5. It’s based on AMD’s Zen 2 and RDNA architectures, with eight Zen 2 CPU cores and 36 compute units (CUs). Additional specifications on Oberon can be found over on TechPowerUp.

According to Tom’s Hardware, this very chip is featured in AMD’s 4700S Desktop Kit, but with the graphics portion disabled. It is believed that chips that didn’t pass quality control on the graphics side are being repurposed in the desktop kit.

The gorgeous die shots reveal the floorplan that AMD ultimately decided on, with the GPU cores in the middle flanked by the Zen 2 CPU cores. Tom’s notes that there is also clear indication of AMD’s Infinity Fabric, and you can also spot the GDDR6X memory controller along the edge of the SoC.

Fritz shouldn’t be a new name to TechSpot readers. Back in 2016, we featured a collection of the user’s homemade die shots. If you are at all interested in the subject of macro photography as it relates to hardware, I’d encourage you to check out his Flickr albums for hundreds of additional examples. There’s also some very impressive infrared photography on display if you’re more into general photography.

All images credit Fritzchens Fritz, Flickr