What's new: Under the proverbial hood, however, is something new – GoPro’s own GP2 processor. With the upgraded chip, the new GoPro is reportedly capable of recording video at 5.3K resolution at up to 60 frames per second, or 4K video at 120 frames. If slow motion is your thing, 240 frames per second is also possible if you’re willing to drop the video resolution down to 2.7K.

GoPro’s next flagship action camera has seemingly leaked online, complete with a detailed specifications list.

The leak comes courtesy of WinFuture, the same site that also accurately leaked the Hero 9 Black before GoPro made it official a year ago. According to the intelligence, the new GoPro Hero 10 Black won’t deviate much from the existing flagship in terms of external design, save for some blue accents that highlight the make and model.

GoPro’s HyperSmooth 4.0 technology is said to afford “gimbal-like stabilization” alongside other noteworthy amenities including waterproofing down to 10 meters, a touchscreen display and voice control. Photo resolution has also reportedly been bumped up to 23 megapixels thanks to a new image sensor, and standard features like RAW photo support, webcam mode and HDR are also back.

No word yet on when GoPro plans to announce its new Hero 10 Black or how much it’ll retail for. If last year’s drop was any indication, however, it could happen within the next couple of weeks. For reference, the Hero 9 Black launched with an MSRP of $449.99.