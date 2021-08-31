Rumor mill: It seems strange that at a time when graphics cards are almost impossible to find outside of the reseller market and their prices hugely inflated, there are rumors of new, doubtlessly very expensive models in the works. Following talk of an RTX 3090 Super, we’re now hearing that AMD is working on a Radeon RX 6900 XTX to take on Nvidia’s current consumer flagship.

News of a Radeon RX 6900 XTX comes from Twitter user CyberPunkCat (via Tom’s Hardware), who posted what is alleged to be an AMD slide showing off the unreleased card. As noted by 3DCenter, which recently revealed the new increase in graphics card prices, the specs on the slide match exactly those of the Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled (LC) that’s only available to OEMs—this could be an old slide relating to the LC card, so take with plenty of salt.

If, however, this really is a slide for an all-new Radeon RX 6900 XTX, what can we expect to see? The current version of the RX 6900 XT has two variants: one featuring the Navi 21 XTX GPU and one with the Navi 21 XTXH binned version. The latter is used in high-end cards such as the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula.

It’s likely that any RX 6900 XTX would use a Navi 21 XTXH GPU with faster memory and clock speeds. According to the slide, it offers up to 24.93 TFLOPs of FP32 performance, putting it ahead of the RX 6900 XT’s 23.04 TFLOPS. The potential new card is also expected to have a 2,435 MHz boost clock, ahead of the vanilla version’s 2,250 MHz. That would give the RX 6900 XTX an 8% increase in both boost clock and performance.

Elsewhere, the memory is increased from 16 Gbps to 18 Gbps. The 16 GB of GDDR6 will remain unchanged, though the theoretical bandwidth increases to 576 GB/s, a 13% jump over the RX 6900 XT. We may also see the TDP increase from 300W to 350W.

It was only a few days ago that we heard rumors of a 450W RTX 3090 Super featuring 21 Gbps VRAM. Will it be going up against a Radeon RX 6900 XTX? Assuming they’re real, the better question might be will anyone be able to find/afford one of these beasts.