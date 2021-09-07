Why it matters: Apple has issued invitations to its next major event where the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 13 family of smartphones. We still also don’t know if Apple is planning to host one major event in September, or space out its fall announcements over multiple weeks or months, but we should find out soon enough.

The invitation features the tag line “California streaming,” a likely reference to the fact that this will be a streaming-only broadcast featuring pre-taped segments due to the ongoing pandemic.

This year’s iPhone is expected to be offered in four distinct models, just like last year’s iPhone 12. Rumors suggest the new iPhone will come loaded with multiple camera improvements including a video version of Portrait mode with AI-level capabilities, and an improved ultra-wide angle camera lens.

The iPhone 13 family is also expected to be powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic processor and ship with a 120Hz display. Some believe an always-on display could be in the mix as well, but we aren’t so sure about this rumor.

Scuttlebutt that does seem to have legs, however, involves support for low earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity. This rumor came out of left field late last month, and if true, could allow iPhone 13 users to make calls and send text messages without a traditional cellular or Wi-Fi connection. The feature would most likely be reserved for emergency situations.

Apple could also unveil a revised version of its smartwatch next week, and perhaps third-gen AirPods. More recent rumors suggest the Apple Watch Series 7 could be delayed due to a complicated redesign and manufacturing issues.

It all goes down starting at 10 a.m. Pacific on September 14 and can be viewed on the company’s website.