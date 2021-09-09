What just happened? Having teased its Pixel 6 smartphones last month, Google has started a promotional campaign for the upcoming handsets, including a full video ad and an Instagram post showing the devices running Android 12.

The video ad, which you can watch above, gives us our first official look at the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in action, as opposed to renders provided by Google. It begins with the new Android 12 volume slider before asking, "What if your phone saw you for who you are." There are Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones on show in gold, white, green, and orange colors.

The ad also includes a shot of Google's custom-built Tensor SoC that enables enhanced imaging and machine learning capabilities. Google previously said that the devices feature an upgraded rear camera system with improved sensors and lenses built into a new "camera bar," visible in the ad.

Elsewhere, Google was also promoting the Pixel 6 on Instagram. The post includes the caption "Certified Pixel Lover," a nod to Drake's "Certified Lover Boy." The grid of phones is also a play on the album's cover art.

What's interesting in the Instagram ad is the clock face showing Tuesday, 19. Recent leaks have suggested that the phones will go up for pre-order on October 19, which is a Tuesday, so it seems fans have just over five weeks to wait before being able to secure one of the handsets.

We know from a recent video by The Verge that the standard Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pro will pack a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. They also have an in-display fingerprint sensor, as is standard with flagships these days, and are said to include a Samsung Exynos 5G modem.