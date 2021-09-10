What just happened? Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 13 next week, but a dummy unit may have just confirmed the final design of the iPhone 13 Pro ahead of time. As per previous alleged leaks and rumors, the device doesn’t look that much different from its predecessor—Apple is reportedly waiting until next year’s iPhone 14 to introduce the most significant changes.

The alleged dummy unit appears in a video on Chinese social media site Weibo (via Slash Gear). It seems to be the iPhone 13 Pro, the smaller version of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Like its predecessor, the handset features a triple camera setup on the rear, though the lenses could be slightly larger.

The front of the phone is more noticeably different than the iPhone 12 Pro. The notch is thinner, thanks to Apple moving the Face ID sensors and earpiece speaker.

We’ve heard that the minor updates on the outside of the phone extend to the internals. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models are predicted to receive the same 120Hz ProMotion display found on the iPad Pros, while the usual improved hardware, better camera specs, (possibly) bigger battery, and new SoC are expected.

Those hoping for a completely revamped iPhone lineup might be better served waiting for next year’s iPhone 14. Jon Prosser recently posted some unofficial renders of the iPhone 14 Pro Max showing a camera array that’s almost flush with the body. We also see that Apple could be joining virtually every other phone maker by replacing its long-contentious notch with a hole punch by moving several of the sensors underneath the display.

Dummy units are created for the likes of case makers using the actual device’s specs, so assuming this is the real deal, it should offer an accurate representation of the iPhone 13 Max. We’ll find out for sure during Apple’s California Streaming event on September 14.