What just happened? With working from home and hybrid work here to stay, webcams are becoming increasingly important as more people rely on remote communication. To address this need, Samsung is joining other companies in releasing a monitor that integrates a camera into the frame.

The Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 is a 24-inch monitor designed primarily for home workers who need to collaborate remotely with colleagues and others. The highlight is the built-in 2.0-megapixel FHD camera and an infrared camera, negating the need for users to buy a separate webcam.

The pop-up camera, located at the top of the monitor, is activated by pushing it down to make the unit spring up. Beyond being helpful for virtual meetings, the S4 is ‘Windows Hello’ certified, meaning the IR camera can be used to log into or unlock a computer in as little as 2 seconds by scanning a user’s face.

The monitor isn’t going to win any awards for its display, but that obviously isn’t Samsung’s aim. The IPS panel has a 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 178-degree horizontal and vertical wide viewing angle. You also get 250 nits of brightness, and while this isn’t a gaming monitor, the refresh rate reaches 75Hz—higher than the 60Hz found in many office monitors—and it supports AMD FreeSync. There’s also flicker-free, low blue light features.

Elsewhere, the Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 has built-in 2W dual stereo speakers and microphone, HDMI, DP, D-Sub, and Audio out ports, and a built-in USB hub with two USB 3.0 ports. Samsung says the monitor is ergonomically designed, and its Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) allows tilt, swivel, and pivot functionality.

The Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 is now available through the company’s website for $319.