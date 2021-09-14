What just happened? Apple unveiled two new Pro-tier iPhones, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, today during its California streaming presentation. These premium models represent the best of what Apple has to offer in a smartphone, and it starts with the new A15 Bionic CPU.

Apple’s latest custom silicon features two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. There’s also a new 16-core Neural Engine capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second and a five-core GPU that’s up to 50 percent faster than the leading competition. In fact, Apple claims it’s the fastest graphics subsystem in any smartphone, ever.

Like last year’s models, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max ship with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays, respectively. This time around, however, Apple has included an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. This technology allows the display to automatically sense what’s happening on the screen and adjust the refresh rate accordingly, from 10Hz all the way up to 120Hz.

Developing. Follow all of our Apple-related coverage as it unfolds.