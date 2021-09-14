Why it matters: AAA games are increasingly taking up more storage space. Microsoft Flight Simulator and Red Dead Redemption 2, for example, both call for 150GB of available space on the PC. A new mini-shooter based on the original Quake, however, takes things in the opposite direction.

Q1K3 was created by Dominic Szablewski for entry into Js13kGames, a JavaScript coding competition in which the file size limit is set at 13 kilobytes. The game is based on the original Quake, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and features two levels with five types of enemies and three different weapons, as well as dynamic lighting, robust collision detection, enemy AI and even custom music.

It’s playable right in your browser, and is surprisingly fun.

Q1K3, an homage to Quake in 13kb of JavaScript: https://t.co/tPXwwElVkf



Thanks to @NoFateNet for the music <3 pic.twitter.com/KWGTE0M9Zv — Dominic Szablewski (@phoboslab) September 13, 2021

Those interested in game development may want to check out Szablewski’s Twitter account. There, you’ll find details about how the title was created, including Szablewski’s use of TrenchBroom to build the levels. Szablewski even made a texture creation tool called Tiny Texture Tumbler that’s available for anyone to download and tinker with.

The theme for the 2021 edition of the Js13kGames competition is space, and there are plenty of prizes up for grabs. All entries are due today, and as of writing, there are 223 total entries. All are playable right in your browser. I haven't yet had a chance to check them all out, but it seems as if Q1K3 has a solid shot at reaching the podium.