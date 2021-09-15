Something to look forward to: There is a satisfying amount of content landing on Microsoft's video game subscription service over the next few weeks. Twelve new games covering a variety of genres are being added during the second half of September, and another one is coming October 1. This marks the highest number of new additions for a month's second half since May, when 15 titles were made available.

There is something for everyone in this new batch of games, like Flynn: Son of Crimson for those looking for a metroidvania and Astria Ascending for JRPG fans, both coming to Game Pass on day one.

Also, there's Superliminal for the puzzle lovers and Phoenix Point for those who enjoy XCOM-style tactical RPGs. Most games will be available for Xbox consoles and PC, with some of them playable via streaming through Xbox Cloud Gaming. For those who haven't tried it, Phoenix Point is already available on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Other games arriving on launch day are: Aragami 2, SkateBIRD, Lemnis Gate, Unsighted, Sable, and I am Fish.

Here's the full list of incoming titles, including their genres, platform availability, and when they will show up on the service:

September 15

Flynn: Son of Crimson (Action/RPG, for consoles, PC and streaming)

September 16

I am Fish (Action/Adventure, for consoles, PC and streaming)

SkateBIRD (Sports/Arcade, for consoles, PC and streaming)

Superliminal (Puzzle, for consoles, PC and streaming)

September 17

Aragami 2 (Stealth/Action, for consoles, PC and streaming

September 23

Sable (Adventure/Puzzle , for consoles, PC and streaming)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Platformer/Puzzle, for consoles, PC and streaming)

Subnautica: Below Zero (Adventure/Survival, for consoles, PC and streaming)

Tainted Grail: Conquest (RPG, for PC)

September 28

Lemnis Gate (FPS/Strategy, for consoles and PC)

September 30

Astria Ascending (JRPG, for consoles and PC)

Unsighted (Action/RPG, for consoles and PC)

October 1

Phoenix Point (Tactical RPG, for consoles)

There will also be something for football simulation fans, but they'll have to wait a bit longer. Football Manager 2022 hits Xbox Game Pass on launch day, November 9, for consoles, PC and via streaming.

September is your last chance to play several big titles on Xbox Game Pass. Drake Hollow, Ikenfell, Night in the Woods, Kathy Rain, and Warhammer Vermintide 2 will all be removed from the service come the end of the month.