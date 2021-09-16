Something to look forward to: After 16:10 displays, the next big upgrade for many laptops is going to be a bright, high refresh rate OLED panel from Samsung. A number of upcoming models from Asus and Lenovo will integrate the new display technology, and it won't be long before we start seeing these in even more laptops from Dell, HP, and others.

Earlier this year, Samsung revealed that it would soon start mass manufacturing 90Hz OLED panels for laptops. This move would bring the first high refresh rate OLED panels to the notebook market and pave the way for displays with even higher refresh rates of 120Hz and over.

After several successful trial production runs, the South Korean giant is now delivering on its promise. A Samsung spokesperson noted that "the 90Hz OLED panel offers more options for consumers who are looking to enjoy high-performance content on their laptops. With our innovative OLEDs, we’re further pioneering and leading the market in display technologies that offer superior image quality."

The first laptops featuring Samsung's new OLED panels are all 14-inch and 16-inch models from Asus and Lenovo that are landing later this year.

Earlier this month, Asus announced the ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 and ProArt Studiobook 16 laptops, which come equipped with 4K OLED HDR displays that cover 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space in addition to offering the unbeatable contrast that is typical with this display technology.

The two creator-oriented laptops can be configured with an AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series CPU. In the case of the Pro model, you can pair that with an Nvidia RTX A2000 or A5000 GPU, while the standard model comes with either an Nvidia RTX 3070 or RTX 3060 Laptop GPU. Pricing starts at $2,499.99 and $1,999.99, respectively.

Other Asus models that will come equipped with a Samsung OLED panel are the Vivobook Pro 14X and Pro 16X, the Vivobook Pro 14 and Pro 15, and the dual-display Zenbook Pro Duo 15. Then there's the Zenbook 14X with a QHD+ 90 Hz OLED panel that will start at $1,399.99.

Lenovo's OLED offerings include the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon and the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro, which are Ryzen-powered 14-inch laptops that will arrive next month at a starting price of $1,289.99 and $1,449, respectively. For Chrome OS enthusiasts, the company introduced the Chromebook Duet 5, a 13.3-inch detachable with a 1080p Samsung OLED display that starts at $429.99.