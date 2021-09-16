What just happened? GoPro has announced the new Hero action camera with a noticeable upgrade to the processor. Its powerful GP2 processor allows it to record at a higher resolution or higher frame rates and offers improved stabilization for added quality in recorded footage. Moreover, it also lets you upload content to the cloud, but you'll require a subscription for that.

Thanks to the new GP2 processor, the GoPro Hero 10 Black can shoot 23MP photos and record at 5.3K resolutions at 60FPS. However, 4K and 2.7K video resolutions are still available, but this time with up to 120FPS or 240FPS, respectively. Moreover, you can take 19.6MP frames from 5.3K 4:3 videos recorded at 30FPS and 15.8MP shots from a 5.3K video at 60FPS. The GP2 processor also improves the camera interface, which is now more responsive.

Improving on the HyperSmooth technology used in previous GoPro cameras, the 4.0 version further eliminates unwanted shakes from your footage, increasing the horizon leveling tilt limit to 45º. GoPro goes as far as claiming that the Hero 10 produces the "smoothest shake-free video you've ever seen from any camera, regardless of price." Video quality is also overall better using local tone mapping (LTM) and 3D noise reduction (3DNR), producing crisper images even at low light settings.

GoPro's new action camera also offers improved wireless data transfer speeds, about 30% higher than the Hero 9's, and a new USB data transfer interface that's 50% faster than when doing via wireless.

With the Hero 10 Black, you can upload footage to your GoPro cloud account, even when the camera is charging. However, this will require a GoPro subscription, which costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 for a year.

The GoPro Hero 10 comes in two options: just the camera or the camera + accessory bundle. This accessory bundle includes an extension grip with a tripod, a magnetic swivel clip, a spare battery and a 32GB SD card.

You can order a GoPro Hero 10 Black for $499.99 or buy it with the additional accessory bundle for $549.99. If you get the 1-year subscription along with the GoPro Hero or the GoPro Hero + accessory bundle, you'll get a $100 discount.