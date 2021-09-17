Why it matters: It seems that Switch owners could soon access a catalog of Nintendo 64 games on the handheld and be able to buy an official replica of the retro console's iconic controller. An FCC application labeled as 'Nintendo Game controller' has just been published, which has led to a barrage of speculation as to what it might be.

Twitter user @SamusHunter2 spotted the application on the regulator's site. The part that has everyone excited is its model name: HAC-043. As noted by Nintendo Life, the first bit, HAC, has been present in all Nintendo Switch products; the Switch itself has HAC-001 printed on the back, the Joy-Con is HAC-015, the Ring-Con is HAC-022.

A brand new Game Controller has been registered today by Nintendo

FCC ID BKEHAC043

Right now all the data is lockedhttps://t.co/yO7pWp4ntV pic.twitter.com/YhjMB9IIEY — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak inside (@SamusHunter2) September 16, 2021

While the application isn't very revealing, many are pointing to the fact that the official SNES controller for the Switch was codenamed 'HAC-042,' hinting that this upcoming product will be a Nintendo 64 controller.

The filing says the device can be plugged directly into the Switch's AC adapter for charging, suggesting a standalone controller and not a new Joy-Con, and the image shows a label at the top, just like the N64 controller.

The filing will remain private for the next six months. Some leakers claim Nintendo will add N64 games to its online service sometime during its current financial year, which ends in March 2022, the same time that the application will no longer be private.

Nintendo tipster NateDrake said, "Yes – that information is accurate and one of the platforms that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online in the future is the revolutionary Nintendo 64."

Alternatively, this could be a filing for a new Pro Controller that will launch alongside the Switch OLED next month. The Switch recently received a surprise update from Nintendo that finally enabled Bluetooth audio, allowing for a controller with a headphone jack, which could be significant.