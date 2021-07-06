Editor's take: As it stands, the OLED model is more of an incremental update and doesn’t really give existing Switch owners a compelling reason to upgrade. What’s more, consoles and electronics in general are still in short supply, and it’s anyone’s guess as to what supply will look like when the system launches later this year.

Nintendo shored up months of rumors on Monday with an official announcement confirming a new variant of its Switch hybrid console.

The new Nintendo Switch features a larger 7-inch OLED display compared to the 6.2-inch LCD screen on the standard model and the 5.5-inch LCD panel of the Nintendo Switch Lite. The OLED model also features 64GB of internal storage (up from 32GB), an adjustable stand, a new dock with a wired Ethernet jack and improved audio.

Rumors leading up to this point suggested the new Switch would pack 4K capabilities and perhaps new hardware from Nvidia, but that isn’t the case.

Nintendo hasn’t had any trouble selling the Switch to date, and many owners are repeat buyers. As such, it’s understandable why Nintendo is playing it safe with the refresh.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model launches on October 8, 2021, at an MSRP of $349.99, the same day as Nintendo’s new Metroid game.