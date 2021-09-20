In brief: Not to be outdone by rival Amazon, Roku this week added two new streaming sticks to its portfolio of portable media streamers. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ boast Dolby Vision and HDR10+ alongside a new quad-core processor that’s up to 30 percent faster than its predecessor. A redesigned long-range wireless receiver, meanwhile, is said to boost Wi-Fi speeds by up to 2x. All things considered, content should load quicker and navigation will feel snappier than ever.

The Roku Streaking Stick 4K ships with the standard Roku Voice Remote, while the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ includes the newer Roku Voice Remote Pro. This upgraded controller includes a rechargeable battery and a voice-activate lost remote finder. Simply say, “Hey Roku, find my remote” to activate the handy feature. I lost my remote a couple of weekends ago and could have put this feature to good use.

Amazon earlier this month debuted its new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which adds faster hardware and support for Wi-Fi 6, all for under $55.

Roku has also refreshed the Roku Ultra LT with a faster processor, more storage and an improved Wi-Fi radio that affords 50 percent more range compared to the previous model. Dolby Vision has also been added, and you additionally get Bluetooth audio streaming and built-in Ethernet. This Walmart exclusive launches in the coming weeks and will set you back $79.99.

The standard Roku Streaming Stick, meanwhile, lands in mid-October for $49.99. The Plus variant with the Pro remote will command $69.99.

As an added bonus, eligible buyers that purchase and activate a new Roku streaming device between October 2, 2021 and January 14, 2022, will qualify for a free 30-day trial membership of HBO Max. Walmart shoppers can also take advantage of a $5 Redbox coupon. Simply look for the code inside the retail box and redeem it in the Redbox app.