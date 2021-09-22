Microsoft during its Surface fall hardware event formally introduced its second-generation Surface Duo multi-screen smartphone.

The new Surface Duo 2 is Microsoft’s latest entry in the “foldable” category. Unlike traditional foldables, however, Microsoft isn’t using a single flexible display, but rather two standalone 5.8-inch AMOLED PixelSense touchscreen displays (1,344 x 1,892 resolution, 800 nits of brightness, 401 PPI each) that are much more durable than their plastic counterparts.

The Surface Duo 2 unfolds into an 8.3-inch display operating at a speedy 90Hz refresh rate, and both panels are coated with hardened Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protective glass. Unfolded, the panels measure just 5.5 inches thick, making it the thinnest 5G device on the market according to Microsoft.

Along the spine of the Android-powered device is a “glance bar” – an always-on screen that displays helpful information like battery life and notifications.

Microsoft’s latest has received a significant upgrade in the camera department as well. The Surface Duo 2 features a triple rear-facing camera system comprised of a 12-megapixel, 27mm wide-angle camera with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, a 12-megapixel, 51mm telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom and OIS, and a 16-megapixel, 13mm ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture and a 110-degree field of view.

The front-facing camera, meanwhile, is a 12-megapixel, 24mm unit with f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash.

There’s more power under the hood, too, thanks to the inclusion of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. The chip is accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR5 memory and your choice of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of local storage. There’s no SD expansion port, so you’ll want to make sure and get a model with enough capacity to meet your needs, especially if you aren't hip to the idea of using cloud storage.

