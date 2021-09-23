In context: Like most tech companies out there, Apple has been experiencing a lot of leaks about unreleased or unfinished products as of late. The Cupertino giant has built a reputation of being among the most secretive in the world, while some tech companies are usually tolerant of information that goes out a bit ahead of time, especially when it builds up hype that spreads like wildfire.

Earlier this year, Apple's legal team went on a crusade against reputable leakers with a clear warning message that they should stop sharing details about unreleased products and services, as they could mislead customers and give competitors access to information they shouldn't have.

However, those are not the only reasons the company is against this practice. In a recent email sent to employees earlier this week (leaked to the press), CEO Tim Cook reassured that the company will hunt and find those who have shared confidential information. At the same time, he expressed that such people "do not belong" at Apple.

I could do a lot of damage to Apple but I'm not that kind of person, I only publish things that are not too secret that cannot harm Apple in any way — Majin Bu 🫵 (@MajinBuOfficial) September 22, 2021

Cook doesn't appear to take into consideration that some leaks may be educated guesses made by people with knowledge of the tech supply chain, as well as innovations that are announced by suppliers well before they make it into commercial products.

It also helps that many new products announced in recent years have been incremental upgrades over mature designs. There are, of course, people with real access to confidential information from Cupertino's developments, but they don't seem to be moved by Cook's memo.

In any case, whatever Apple is doing to curb leaks appears to be working so far. According to reliable leaker Jon Prosser, sources from China's supply chain are less willing to share any interesting bits of information they might have. Prosser believes the current situation will be short-lived, but only time will tell.