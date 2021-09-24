In brief: Twitter Tip Jar has received an update, and with it, a new name. Now simply called "Tips," Twitter's tipping system is receiving new payment methods to donate to your favorite tweeters, including GoFundMe, PicPay and Bitcoin via Strike.

For those unfamiliar, Twitter's Tip Jar is basically a donation system imbued into Twitter so you can show your appreciation for those you follow on the social platform. Via a donation, you can send some money to anyone who has the feature enabled on their profile.

Yesterday, Twitter updated its tipping system and changed its name to just "Tips." Besides renaming the feature, users now also have more payment methods to choose from, including the ability to donate Bitcoin via Strike, a payment platform based on the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

For now, only US (excluding Hawaii and New York) and El Salvador citizens may use Strike. To receive Bitcoin through Twitter's Tips, you'll have to create a Strike account and add your Bitcoin Lightning wallet address to your profile. Anyone with a Bitcoin Lightning wallet can send donations to a Strike account by copying the wallet address.

"We want everyone on Twitter to have access to pathways to get paid," said Esther Crawford, staff product manager at Twitter. "Digital currencies that encourage more people to participate in the economy and help people send each other money across borders and with as little friction as possible – help us get there."

Considering all requirements are met, to donate to someone, you must click on the money icon on the Twitter profile page of the person you want to help. Then, choose your preferred method so you can be redirected and send the funds. Twitter doesn't take any fees, regardless of which method you choose, but platforms may take a cut.

Besides Strike, Twitter also added GoFundMe (online fundraising platform) and PicPay (Brazilian mobile payment platform) as payment methods. Tips will roll out first to iOS users, but Android owners should also receive the new Tips option in the coming weeks.

In related news, Bitcoin price plummeted to the $42K range following China declaring all cryptocurrency transactions as illegal, further enforcing the country's crackdown on cryptocurrency mining.

Masthead credit Sam Dan Truong