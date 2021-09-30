In brief: Fans of Noctua's famous brown and beige color schemes (there must be some) will be pleased to know that the design is making its way to graphics cards, thanks to a collaboration between Asus and the CPU cooler/fan company.

Rumors of the partnership surfaced last month when leaker Komachi spotted an Asus listing for a GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB Noctua on the Eurasian Economic Commission website. Now, the Asus ROG Vietnam Facebook page has seemingly confirmed that the product is real and posted the first official images.

As you can see, this is a hefty card that uses a 4-slot design and features two of Noctua's NF-A12x25 fans under the shroud. It also has 'GeForce RTX' and 'ASUS X Noctua' branding, along with dual 8-pin power connectors for delivering up to 300W of power .

This particular RTX 3070 comes with three DisplayPort outputs and two HDMI ports, rather than the usual 3x DP and 1x HDMI. There are no specs available as of yet, but the product code— RTX3070-O8G-NOCTUA—suggests it's a factory-overclocked model.

The bad news, of course, is the price. Graphics cards are once again becoming more expensive after weeks of trending downwards, and that's reflected in this product. The Facebook post states it will sell for 26 million VND, which is around $1,137—the typical price you'd pay on eBay for a standard RTX 3070. Potential buyers also have to contend with the availability issues expected to last until the second half of 2022.

If the result of Asus and Noctua's partnership proves popular, we might see other cards that utilize the latter's cooling solutions. In the meantime, check out our Best of Cooling 2021 feature, in which Noctua's legendary NH-D15 takes the crown as the best Air cooler.