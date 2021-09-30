Something to look forward to: Monster Hunter Rise originally came out on Nintendo Switch earlier this year as a timed exclusive. This week Capcom finally revealed the release date for the PC version and details on what the port will include.

As part of a Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation, Capcom confirmed Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PC on January 12, 2022, with a press release and pre-order details on the game's Steam page. A free demo will be available on October 13 this year. Playing the demo will unlock a bonus for the game once that comes out.

According to the Steam page, Monster Hunter Rise on PC will support up to 4K resolution, HDR, ultrawide aspect ratio, and unlocked framerates. The official website also confirms the PC version will have improved textures, voice chat, and controls re-adjusted for mouse and keyboard. The PC version will contain the same content as the Switch version, including all the updates planned for it through this November.

Capcom also opened an online survey for TGS 2021, which includes questions about what additional features customers might want for the PC version. Among the possible selections are cross-play and cross-save between the PC and Switch versions.

Like other games in the franchise, Monster Hunter Rise is an action RPG where players track and slaughter giant, exotic monsters. One new feature Rise added is "Palamutes"—mountable animal companions that help with both transport and battle. Another is a tool called a "Wirebug," which players can use as a grappling hook to get around more easily or as a weapon in combat.

When the Switch version launched, it immediately sold millions of copies, only slightly trailing the earlier Monster Hunter World, Capcom's best-selling game ever. That's more impressive considering Monster Hunter World launched simultaneously on two consoles to Rise's one. As of now, at 7 million copies, Rise is already among Capcom's 10 best-selling games ever.