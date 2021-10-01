In the works: On Friday, Google announced that it is working on two features that will help people navigate websites when doing research. The first is called "Journeys," and the second is a side panel for search results.

Journeys is a tool that collects all recently visited web pages related to the same topic. For example, maybe you've been trying to find a trick to landing a next-gen console or GPU before scalpers buy them all. You may visit dozens of pages over a few minutes or a couple of days. Journeys will gather up all that research in one place so you don't have to scour your browsing history trying to find that nugget you saw and meant to revisit.

Users can turn the feature off and on whenever they wish and can clear browsing history either from Chrome's settings or by typing "clear browsing data" in the address bar. It is also granular enough to delete journeys related to a specific topic without touching the rest of the history. All collating happens on-device. Currently, Chrome does not store Journeys data on your Google account or its servers. However, it did note that it may add cross-device functionality if that's what users want.

The second feature is a sidebar in Chrome that will show related results of an actively searched topic. For example, when searching for an Italian restaurant, users may want to look at the menu for one in its website. With the sidebar activated, the search results show up on the left side of the browser, so users don't need to backtrack or re-enter a query. To open or close the feature, simply click the G icon to the left of the address bar.

Both features are experimental, so we may never see a final release. In the meantime, Google says that Journeys will roll out with the next Chrome Canary desktop build. The search results sidebar is currently being tested on the Chrome OS Dev channel.