In brief: Every month, Sony adds a new batch of games to PlayStation Now. This month, the highlight is the award-winning The Last of Us Part II, but there are other noteworthy games coming to the platform as well, including Fallout 76 and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, among others.

Starting today, PlayStation Now subscribers will be allowed to play the PlayStation-exclusive The Last of Us Part II on their PlayStation consoles and PC until January 3rd, 2022. If you'd rather own the game instead of streaming it, it's available at a discount on the PS Store as part of the Blockbuster Games sale, ending on October 13th.

Although the game has generated some controversy among the fanbase, The Last of Us Part II was among the best games of 2020, with the critics' average score sitting at 93/100. If you own a PlayStation 5 console, you should know the game received a performance patch that allows you to choose between 30 FPS or 60 FPS as the framerate target.

However, the October lineup also has some other interesting titles to try. One is Fallout 76, Bethesda's take on a multiplayer-only Fallout game. Back when it launched, the game was in a rough situation, lacking core elements of other entries of the franchise, but after a series of patches and DLCs, things have improved to an acceptable state.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is also part of this month's lineup. Like most games from 1999, it hasn't aged well graphically, but the remastered edition delivers a well-deserved visual upgrade to one of the better Final Fantasy games of the series.

Other games coming to the PlayStation Now platform include Desperados III, Amnesia: Collection, Yet Another Zombie Defense and Victor Vran: Overkill Edition.

If you're not a PlayStation Now subscriber, it might be worth it for you to know that a one-month subscription costs $9.99. A three-month subscription will set you back $24.99 and a one-year subscription goes for $59.99.