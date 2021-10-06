In brief: After an all-digital Computex Taipei 2021, the annual tech conference is coming back as an in-person event. Computex Taipei 2022 will take place from May 24 to May 27, 2022, and will be held in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 and 2.

Following the cancellation of Computex 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the all-digital Computex 2021, the annual tech conference is finally returning to its original format. International exhibitors can already apply for booth space and ensure a spot in the trade show. Startups worldwide may also register for InnoVEX 2022, an ICT, IoT and Startup conference that occurs simultaneously with Computex 2022.

The event's organization didn't share which companies will be present at the event, but local firms like Asus, Gigabyte, Zotac and MSI are basically guaranteed. Other big tech companies such as AMD, Intel and Nvidia should also be present, as per usual.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Computex co-organizer TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) didn't mention any measures to ensure the safety of the attendees. In any case, considering the conference will be held in Taiwan, it should abide by the local laws and rules for in-person events.

While we wait for the main event, there will be a pre-Computex tour named #COMPUTEXisEverywhere starting November 18. This tour will promote Taiwanese technologies and innovations through the United States, Spain, Singapore, UK, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Malaysia, Israel and Germany.