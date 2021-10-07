What just happened? Hot off releasing FIFA 22, Electronic Arts has revealed it's considering changing the name of its popular soccer series, which it has used since the original 1993 game. While not clearly stating why, EA suggests the game series might have outgrown the governing body of soccer whose name the game company pays to use.

EA published a blog post this week celebrating the launch of the latest FIFA game, FIFA 22. The blog post is mostly about the numbers showing how successful FIFA 22 is and how much EA has managed to put into the game, but it also hints at what EA might do in the future.

"As we look ahead, we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA Sports football games," EA Sports Group General Manager Cam Weber writes. "This means we’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world."

The blog post may imply that EA is considering renaming FIFA because it's no longer just a FIFA game. FIFA is the top global governing body of soccer, which holds the World Cup, but it isn't the only league featured in FIFA games. The blog post mentions how FIFA 22 includes other leagues like the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LaLiga Santander, among others. In all, FIFA 22 includes over 30 leagues.

Konami's competing series of soccer games has changed names several times in its near-30-year history, especially in territories outside its native Japan. The latest entry changed names again to eFootball, which has had one of the most disastrous launches in history so far.

TechSpot's review roundup of FIFA 22 gives it a score of 79 out of 100 based on 13 aggregated reviews. According to the roundup, critics praised FIFA 22's improvements to animations, control, goalkeeping, and Ultimae Team mode. Though, the roundup notes some might not like its altered pace of gameplay, and FIFA Ultimate Team is still criticized as a pay-to-win scheme.