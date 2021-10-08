Rumor mill: After hearing plenty of rumors about an RTX 3090 Super, it’s now being claimed that Nvidia really is going to release a 400W+ monster graphics card, but it won't use the ‘Super’ brand name: it’ll be the RTX 3090 Ti.

The latest claim, which comes from VideoCardz, alleges that the RTX 3090 Ti will feature a TDP of 450W—100W more than the vanilla RTX 3090. That aligns with the 400W+ TDP of the previously rumored RTX 3090 Super.

Interestingly, the RTX 3090 Ti might feature a new 16-pin Micro-Fit power connector (below) that will supposedly become a new standard for PCIe Gen 5. This suggests the card will be compatible with the interface, though Nvidia might save the feature for its high-end RTX 4000 series.

The RTX 3090 Ti specs are about as impressive as expected: a GA102-250 GPU with 10,752 CUDA cores (256 more than the RTX 3090), 24GB GDDR6X VRAM, 84 clusters, 84 RT cores, 336 Tensor cores, and 128 ROPs.

No word on clock speeds, but VideoCardz writes that it has confirmation of 21 Gbps memory, which again is faster than the standard variant of the card (19.5Gbps), and gives it a total theoretical bandwidth of over 1TB/s. It’s also said to feature 2GB modules instead of the 1GB modules used on the current model.

Assuming the RTX 3090 Ti is real, Nvidia will allegedly release and/or reveal the card in January next year. With the chip shortage effects expected to last into the second half of 2022—or longer, if you’re in the car industry—the card will doubtlessly cost a comically large amount of money, and even those who can afford it will struggle to find one in stock.