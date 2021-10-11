In brief: Nvidia and AMD are both transitioning away from blower-style cooler designs on their graphics cards, but some AIB partners are still holding on to the concept. Asus has just applied the blower treatment to the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, making it a practical choice for workstations with multi-GPU setups.

Last week, Asus and Noctua revealed what is surely one of the most interesting graphics card releases for PC enthusiasts this year. If you are like me and love the low whirring sound of Noctua fans, as well as their ugly but unique color scheme, the Asus Geforce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition is the easiest way to deal with what is usually the noisiest component in a gaming or workstation rig, outside of a manual mod.

If, however, you don’t mind your graphics card sounding like a jet plane taking off whenever you jump into a game, Asus is prolonging the history of blower-style cooling with the introduction (via TechPowerUp) of the Asus Turbo GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. As you'd expect, the new model is devoid of any RGB lighting and sports a simple geometric design.

The company says there’s no reason to be worried about temperature during heavy load, as the new graphics card features an aluminum channel heatsink with a copper plate for the GPU and memory chips. The shroud is designed for optimized air intake when building multi-card setups, and the large blower fan has a dual ball bearing design.

Overall, this is a fairly typical 2-slot semi-custom reference design with two 8-pin PCIe power connections at the back. Asus has stuck with Nvidia’s reference clock speeds, which means this card features 19 Gbps GDDR6X memory and the GPU can boost to 1,770 MHz when thermal and power conditions allow it.

There’s no word on pricing as of writing this, but we expect the card will pop up at retailers in the coming weeks. For an in-depth look at the performance you can get out of a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti in modern AAA titles, check out Steven’s review here.