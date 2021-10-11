In brief: The Fuchsia OS project from Google has been known for a few years, but it’s far from being widely adopted. Besides the 1st gen Google Nest Hub, no other devices are running the OS, but the software maker plans to change that by bringing Fuchsia to more devices.

Google recently posted three job listings to hire two staff software engineers and an engineering manager (now removed) for its Fuchsia devices team. As usual, these job listings describe the project where the employee will work, and in these cases, it gives us some hints about the future of Fuchsia OS.

In the software engineer job description, Google explains that with Fuchsia available to Google smart displays, "now it's time to expand to additional smart devices and other form factors." Although we can't pinpoint which other devices will support Fuchsia, the remaining lineup of Google Nest smart displays seems like a good bet.

The engineering manager job listing gives us further insight into which other devices may also eventually support the open-source OS. As it seems, Google's Fuchsia devices team is working on "expanding the reach of Nest/Assistant to new form factors," suggesting we might see Fuchsia on more than just smart displays.

Moreover, the third job listing shows Google is hiring a software engineer for the platform graphics and media team. In its description, Google states it's looking to "ensure that Fuchsia is bringing maximum value to partners and Fuchsia-based products," so there's a chance we might see Fuchsia being supported by third-party products.

Fuchsia OS has been in development since 2016, but only earlier this year did we see it being introduced to a device. For now, only the 1st-gen Google Nest Hub supports Fuchsia, but its implementation didn't bring any noticeable differences or unique features compared to the previous OS.

At first, it was believed that Fuchsia could replace Android, but as we learn more about it, it's becoming clearer that they are aimed at two distinctive groups of products. While Android is targeted at phones, tablets and TVs, Fuchsia looks like it will be Google's go-to solution for IoT devices.