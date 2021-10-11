Bottom line: Microsoft’s Xbox gaming division in celebration of the recently released Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl crossover fighting game has introduced two limited edition Xbox Series X consoles with accompanying Xbox Wireless Controllers. You'll have until later this month to try and win them courtesy of a Twitter sweepstakes.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is similar in concept and play to Nintendo’s popular Super Smash Bros. franchise, featuring playable characters from more than a dozen Nickelodeon shows including Rugrats, Invader Zim, SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, among others. It is characters from the two latter series that were used as the basis for the new offerings.

Up for grabs are one-off runs of the SpongeBob and Leonardo Xbox One Series X consoles and controllers seen above. Microsoft is using these as promotional items, rather than selling them as limited-run editions like we’ve seen in the past.

For a chance to win, you’ll need to follow Xbox on Twitter and retweet the promotional post complete with hashtags.

The sweepstakes runs through 8 p.m. Pacific on October 24. Among the eligible entries, two users will be selected at random. The first winner will get the SpongeBob console and controller while the second person chosen will receive the Turtles system and matching controller.

According to the official rules, both prize packs carry an approximate retail value of $499, although given their one-off status and the fact that next-gen consoles are still difficult to find in stores, they’re probably worth much more, especially to a die-hard collector.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl dropped for most major consoles and the PC on October 5. For a limited time, you can pick it up at a 20 percent discount, bringing the cost of ownership down to $39.99.