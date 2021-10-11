Don’t look now, but there’s another remake of a classic game reportedly in the pipeline.

VGC earlier this month claimed publishing sources told them that Konami was working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, a fan favorite among gamers. To be specific, Konami wasn’t actually leading development – that task was put on the shoulders of another studio, Virtuos.

Founded in 2004, Virtuos is headquartered in Singapore and has worked on the development of roughly 70 games over the years. Now, ComicBook believes it has found additional evidence to corroborate that report.

The publication points to the LinkedIn page of Virtuos’ lead software engineer, Zhiyang Li. Under the experience section, Li mentions having worked on an unannounced AAA action adventure game remake for a period of nine months, from October 2018 until June 2019.

During that time, Li led a team of 12 engineers, artists and level designers, and helped upgrade the game’s engine to support 4K on certain platforms.

Konami has been a bit more lax in its willingness to license its properties as of late, allowing others to work with its coveted IP. Earlier this year, for example, Konami joined forces with Bloober Team, fueling speculation that a new Silent Hill game is in the works. There’s also said to be a new Castlevania game in the mix, described as a “reimagining” of the series.

Of the three - Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill or Castlevania - which would you be most excited about getting a new entry?